Payal Rohatgi is not taking her loss to Munawar Faruqui as the Lock Upp winner lightly. One of the strongest contenders inside the Kangana Ranaut hosted the show, Rohatgi gave tough competition to others. Despite winning the audience's love and praise from celebs coming on the show, Rohatgi stood second. And her unhappiness was quite visible in her latest social media post.

Payal's social media post

From taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut going to Arpita Khan's eid party and things taking a turn from there to unfollowing the actress, Payal has been at it. "Sad PR gimmick (see no evil monkey emoji) by .......Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADA**. Kangana and lot of A-grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADA**. Maybe they didn't know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it," she wrote on social media.

And she goes on...

Payal further went on to add, "So that means the concept of the show was an OCCHA (shallow) thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani (she hinted at Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types. A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL. The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them."