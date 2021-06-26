Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested for allegedly threatening the residents of her housing society. The actress was arrested by the Ahmedabad city police after she threatened her neighbors. An FIR has been filed against her by the society's chairman. Payal stays with her parents in a plush society in the city. The FIR states that she had used obscene words and threatened children for playing in the common area.

The FIR has been lodged under section (IPC section 294-b) for using obscene words, intentional insult (504), and criminal intimidation (506), says an NDTV report. The report further states that she had even threatened children and said she would "break their legs". Apart from that, despite being not an owner of a house in society, Payal attended the annual general meeting. Even on being pointed out that it was for members only, she refused to leave. Payal also allegedly used foul language against society members in the Whatsapp group.

"I complained against Dibakar Banarjee"

Payal Rohatgi is not new to controversies. In an interview with International Business Times, the actress had opened up about being banned after raising her voice against sexual harassment. She had said, "I stopped getting movies when I complained against Dibakar Banarjee for taking my advantage during an audition. When I spoke against sexual misconduct, a clan of B grade producers banned me from films, and I moved to television did Bigg Boss, Survivor India, Nach Baliye. With clan of B grade producers, I mean Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and others. Because A-listers are Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films."

Rohatgi had also spoken about drugs and drugs abuse in the film industry. "Drugs are a part of the industry. And now as it's all-out steps will be taken. You can drink and smoke. But drugs is illegal in India. If you are found guilty, you will have to pay the price," she had said.