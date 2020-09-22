Model, actress Payal Rohatgi is a known face in Bollywood and television arena. Being a computer engineer, the actress came to Mumbai with dreams in her eyes to make it big in Bollywood. However, her blooming career took a backseat when she raised her voice against sexual misconduct that happened with her at the early start of her career. But this didn't stop her from standing up for what is right. The opinionated actress shares her stance on various issues related to B-town on her Instagram handle.

Payal is also a brand ambassador for the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), an Indian NGO from New Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Payal Rohatgi poured her heart out and opened up against several trending issues from Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, drugs cartel in Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee's sexual misconduct and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your videos are volatile, aren't you scared of the recuperations?

I don't get scared. I don't run a portal that is run by a PR agency. Whatever I have spoken to date is authentic, and I am telling the truth. My Twitter and Facebook were suspended for saying what is right.

On social media hatred

A lot of haters are there on social media. They are nameless that are run by PR agency enemies' haters, and they are blindly targeting you. They are paid to do that. I don't get affected by abuses. I am not affected by all this. Initially, when my Twitter was suspended, I was affected, but then I moved on. The mass reporting was done, and I don't know on what basis. I haven't called people on to the streets in Delhi as Swara Bhaskar did nor have I ever spread communal disharmony or hatred. I don't understand that these learned people who sit in the India office of Facebook and Twitter don't know what's right or wrong? The actors who burn the streets on Delhi get more and more followers, and my social media accounts are suspended for merely speaking. I am careful about law and order of the country and have never broken it. I don't care about the repercussions. I am a literate person I am a computer engineer, and I am aware of the facts.

On Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Nanavati for COVID

Amitabh Bachchan was asymptomatic and was admitted to Nanavati hospital. He was there to clean the image of the hospital. Nanavati is not an ordinary hospital they charge a bomb. In all his tweets he was talking about how helpful the doctors and nurses of the hospital are. While Amitabh Bachchanji was so active on Twitter and every 10 minutes, there was a tweet from him. But not a single tweet on justice for Sushant. He could have tweeted once. We all know that there are videos of Mr Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan in the sloshed state all over social media.

On producers banning her after she voiced against sexual misconduct by Dibakar Banarjee

I come from a middle-class family, and my mother didn't tell me to join dance classes. Be dumb on the set and behave like a bimbo. I came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad with just 10, 000 bucks in hand. I bagged Miss India, and then I started modelling. I did a film with Irrfan Khan in Dil Kabbadi; it did reasonably well. I have also worked opposite Paresh Rawal. I stopped getting movies when I complained against Dibakar Banarjee for taking my advantage during an audition. When I spoke against sexual misconduct, a clan of B grade producers banned me from films, and I moved to television did Bigg Boss, Survivor India, Nach Baliye. With clan of B grade producers, I mean Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and others. Because A-listers are Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films.

On allegations on Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wives have come out in support and putting out long posts and saying that Anurag creates an excellent working atmosphere for his actress and so on. If he is so good, then why did you leave him? Anurag married Aarti after some time he married Kalki, and their relationship lasted for 2-3 films she dumped him The same way Sussanne Khan came in support of the ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan. I don't support fake feminism. When Tanushree Datta accused Nana Patekar of Me Too, he was taken into remand without investigation. And now no one is taking action against Anurag Kashyap?

On people, she believes in the industry.

I believe there are good people in the industry. Abbas Mustan are really good people. They have never misbehaved with me. And I like them for the fact that they respect women. They are Muslims, and to people who think I target Muslims, no that isn't the case.

On drugs cartel in the industry