Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was arrested by the Rajasthan police on Sunday for making insulting remarks against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Following that, her upset fans condemned the Congress party and started #IStandWithPayalRohatgi trend on Twitter.

In a video shared on Facebook, Payal Rohatgi had made some startling allegations against Motilal Nehru and his wife. She also tried to malign the character of Jawaharlal Nehru's wife. A youth Congress leader named Charmesh Sharma filed a complaint against her. The Rajasthan police registered a case against the TV actress under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

The police reportedly sent five notices to Payal Rohatgi, asking her to reach the station for interrogation, but she failed to attend it. On last Sunday, the actress alleged that she was being pressurized by the Rajasthan CM's office. She offered her apology to Sonia Gandhi and requested her to ask her party worker Chandresh to withdraw his complaint against her.

Exactly a week after this, the police detained Payal Rohatgi on Sunday morning. Minutes after this, the actress tweeted, "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia."

Post this development, two hashtags like #ISupportRajasthanPolice and #IStandWithPayalRohatgi. But the second hashtag has received more response than the other and creating a lot of buzz on Twitter. Here are some of the comments from Twitter users.

Impreet Singh Bakshi @impreetsbakshi

In Cong Ruled Rajasthan @Payal_Rohatgi is arrested for making Video on Nehru, Is this the freedom of expression in their state's?? #IStandWithPayalRohatgi

Mr. Unbiased @RestInLove143

Hey @INCIndia Stop this nonsense and released @Payal_Rohatgi immediately otherwise those who think to vote u in nxt election just coz BJP is doing chutiyapa will again voted to BJP Freedom of speech or Expression ki izzat rhne de #IStandWithPayalRohatgi

Geetika Swami @SwamiGeetika

#IsupportPayalRohatgi #IStandWithPayalRohatgi A complete destruction of railway property at Naopara, #WestBengal While Payal Rohtagi get arrested for her MotiLal Vora video,How many arrests for this vandalism? #Jago_हिंदू_जागो #BengalBurns #WestBengal

FatherOfTolrents @JaiAahuja

#payalrohatgi arrested by Raj Police #PuspendraKulshreshth Program Banned in Jaipur, Maximum Pak Minority Refugees in Rajsthan but Gahlot Govt will not Apply #CAB in Satate. Where is the #FreedomOfSpeech? @ashokgehlot51 sahab

Who @Lucky_Not_Me

#ISupportRajasthanPolice You are arrested for your bigotry, bigotry is not a freedom of expression it's an offence. Now please be there. #payalrohatgi

Bibhu Ranjan Dash @bibhu4443

Congress was asking for freedom of speech. And now a reporter was arrested by Rajasthan police for making video of motilal neheru. I said before.. Congress is a party of crap. #payalrohatgi

Tabeenah Anjum @TabeenahAnjum

Model #PayalRohatgi detained and brought to Bundi by #Rajasthan police on Sunday for allegedly mocking #Congress leader #jawaharlalnehru After found guilty in preliminary investigation she was booked under IT Act section 66 , 67 & sections 504 & 505 of IPC.

Shivangi Thakur @thakur_shivangi

Actress #PayalRohatgi detained by rajasthan police allegedly for her comment on former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Motilal Nehru. Police sent her 5 notices but she didn't reach the police station for interrogation. Finally case registered and police detained her.

Arya @thecuriouself

Not a fan of police in any way. But this was needed. #PayalRohatgi tried to defame and insulted Raja Ram Mohan Roy and other great visionaries just to suit her shitty propaganda. She glorified a social evil that we tried hard to eradicate. Well deserved! #ISupportRajasthanPolice

Sanjukta Basu @sanjukta