Actress Payal Rajput is said to be upset over not getting good roles in the Telugu film industry even after two hit films like RX 100 and Venky Mama. She feels that director Bobby aka KS Ravindra showcased her as an older lady.

After making it big in Hindi TV and movies, Payal Rajput forayed into the Telugu film industry with RX 100, which was hit at the box office. She was expected to be flooded with several offers post this success. She got some movies, but they were not such big ones. Moreover, they failed to make it big at the box office.

Payal Rajput appeared in five movies in 2019 and her last release of the year was a big hit at the box office. She had one release titled Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja in 2020, but the movie failed badly at the ticket counters. She has two films like Angel (Tamil) and Narendra (Telugu) lined up for release in the coming months.

It is reported that Payal Rajput hoped that the blockbuster success of Venky Mama, which featured her opposite Venkatesh would get her some good roles opposite young and popular actors. When she failed to get any, the actress is said to be very upset and cursing director KS Ravindra. She feels that she was wrongly cast for an older character, which made her look older to Raashi Khanna in the film.

According to a source close to her, Payal Rajput has told her close friends that director Bobby made her look like an aunty in Venky Mama. The actress feels that this is the reason why is not being approached by big filmmakers. She had thought that her role would be designed in a similar line of the glamourous character of Tamannaah in F2. That was why she had accepted the role.

"However, the result was completely unlike the other. And this is why Payal thinks she is not getting chances opposite young actors," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to her telling.