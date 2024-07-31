Payal Malik had left everyone shocked when she declared that she would be divorcing Armaan Malik after he exits Bigg Boss OTT 3. Payal had said that the hate and trolling was now being directed towards their children and she wouldn't be able to take that. The content creator had further said that she would take the kids and Armaan could stay with Kritika Malik.

Armaan's reaction

Back when Armaan was made aware of Payal's stand by the media, he had expressed his blind faith and trust in her. He had said, "It is her choice. If she wants a divorce, I will support her decision. But we will figure out things once we are out. The bond we three share is very strong; even if God comes down, he cannot separate us."

Payal not to take divorce

However, Payal has now said that she wouldn't divorce her husband. Payal sat down with Kritika Malik's mother and said that Armaan and Kritika have blind trust on her. She added that trolls are going to keep hating her whether or not she parts ways with her husband. She added that it was the nasty comments that had made her think about divorcing Armaan but she won't destroy her family owing to social media hate.

Would rather die together than separate

Payal further said in her vlog, "Abhi dekhna wo bahar aaynge na, unhe sabse pehle mai chahiye hongi. Unka andha vishwas hai mujh pe or ye vishwas kabhi nahi tutega (See when he comes out, he would ask for me first. He has blind trust on him and I would never break that)."

"Maine apne bachho ke liye ye decision lia that, par log abhi bhi hate de rahe hai hume. To kya fayda? Hum ab marna pasand karenge hum, alag hona nahi (I had taken the decision of divorce for my kids but people are still abusing. So what's the point. Now, we would rather die together than separate)."