All We Imagine As Light might have failed to win any awards at the prestigious Golden Globes but, it has again made Indian cinema get spotlight in the international world of filmmaking. Nominated in two categories, the Payal Kapadia film has been sweeping awards at other film festivals. However, despite the loss, Kapadia is not heartbroken.

Payal took to social media to react to the loss at Golden Globes but added that she would cherish the memories. The filmmaker posed with Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das for a picture before heading to the awards show. "We didn't win anything but had soo much fun (sic)," Payal captioned the picture.

"And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident," she further wrote giving a shoutout to the designer.

Payal Kapadia had once revealed in an interview that when her film which wasn't internationally acclaimed back then released in theatres, no one came to watch it. She urged people who wanted to watch it in theatres to start a campaign to bring back the film for a day or for a few shows. Now, taking a leaf from the interview, actor Siddharth says that despite the recognition and nominations at the global level; Indian audience won't go to watch the film.

Sidharth shares his opinion

While all the awards are waiting for Payal Kapadia back home, the Rang De Basanti actor says that people won't go to watch it. "Her producers think they made the greatest success of a film, but that film is never going to be seen by the audience that calls their film a good film," he told Galatta Plus.

Sidharth added, "So, both are great films for people who made them and they are great successes for the people who made them. But that's the beauty of a panel where both those films get discussed where you bring out what success means."