India's hopes of being nominated for the Oscars were crushed on December 17 when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) dropped the list of shortlisted films in the run for a nomination in 10 categories.

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, retitled Lost Ladies was initially chosen for India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards.

However, all hopes came crashing down when the name of the film was from the list that was shared by The Academy Awards.

I’m sure the academy always selects and awards some of the best in the business. This isn’t just about them or these films in particular but about an ecosystem at large - film festivals, international producers and a whole system that can take our stories wider. India isn’t only… https://t.co/ldzZgorevB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 18, 2024

Not just Indians but all across the globe, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared disappointment in the federation for not making the right choice, and for not expanding India's story beyond its social issues.

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej also stated that though Laapataa Ladies was an "entertaining film" the FFI made the "wrong choice."

A section of netizens debated that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was a far better contender for the Oscars and had a fair chance but the Film Federation of India (FFI) didn't select the film.

For the unversed, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was considered for submission by both India and France, but faced a setback after not being selected. Instead, France chose Emilia Pérez.

So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost.

When are we going to realize.. year… pic.twitter.com/iWGpSXY1KD — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 18, 2024

About the film All We Imagine as Light

Set in Mumbai, All We Imagine as Light revolves around the lives of three Malayali nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) Anu (Divya Prabha), and Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

Nurse Prabha's life takes a sudden twist when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, faces frustration in her quest to secure a private spot in the city to be intimate with her partner Shiaz.

In a nutshell, All We Imagine as Light delves into the interpersonal lives of three nurses—Prabha, Anu, and Parvaty. Despite their diverse identities, the trio share a common bond in their struggle to survive and build a life in the city, often facing the harsh realities of being outsiders in a vast,

The film is an ode to the city as it is to its outsiders, who just can't call it home but can't leave it too.

Fans on social media are irked with All We Imagine as Light's missed opportunity at the Oscars and the ones who have watched the film praised the Indianness of the film. This has added to the growing frustration surrounding its exclusion.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say:

#India entry for the @TheAcademy Oscars #LaapataaLadies is out of the race! A very well made enjoyable film which worked with Indian viewers but not with the Oscar selection committee. You need to send to Oscars films that will suit the taste of their jury! The #Oscars shortlist… pic.twitter.com/XS3PB19X8H — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 18, 2024

‘All We Imagine As Light’ feels like a poem in motion. Raw, tender, and beautifully bittersweet. Paayal Kapadia’s brilliant storytelling, paired with stellar performances by #KaniKusruti, #DivyaPrabha, and #ChhayaKadam, makes it an unforgettable watch. Loved every second of it. https://t.co/dsPO7M4syr pic.twitter.com/OiK5YVJujJ — Kabir (@sheriyappo) November 24, 2024

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT - A glorious leap in Indian Cinema storytelling. It emphasizes why women telling women's stories is essential to the progress of Cinema. It made me tremendously happy looking at the entire auditorium cheering for @PayalKapadia86's title credit.



All Love. pic.twitter.com/UsYzOWyrGe — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) November 22, 2024

"All We Imagine as Light" shows how loneliness is personal and political. It puts into perspective what Olivia Laing wrote in her book "Lonely City" about loneliness in cities where things are supposed to happen, social mobility is a given and stagnancy is stigmatized.? — Bijaya Biswal (@bijaya_biswal) December 15, 2024

All We Imagine As Light was such a beautiful film. Really moving and soulful. Captured the essence of Mumbai with such deftness. Deserves all the plaudits it is getting. pic.twitter.com/8XByU4EDo1 — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) December 12, 2024

All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam, Hindi)

Director: Payal Kapadia

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azeez Nedumangad

Run-time: 118 minutes

Whoa! This is HUGE#AllWeImagineAsLight secures two #GoldenGlobes nominations - Best Director, Motion Picture and the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture.



Massive congratulations and Best Wishes to @PayalKapadia86 and team AWIAL ? pic.twitter.com/5mFPHB7Woa — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) December 9, 2024

Global Recognition for All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light has received rave reviews and has bagged multiple awards in the past month, including the Best International Feature at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024. The film also won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The Malayalam-Hindi film is also nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Direction – Motion Picture.

#AllWeImagineAsLight is not that great of a film. Loved the performances of the leading ladies. Apart from that the film is just above average and I do not get the hype around it. — Smriti Kannan (@smriti_kannan) December 9, 2024

When and where can you watch All We Imagine as Light

All We Imagine as Light is currently running in select theatres in Kerala. The film is yet to drop on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Indians still can hope and dream about the Oscars as the Hindi film Santosh was named among the 15 shortlisted films. The film was a submission by the UK.

Back in 2009, the Anil Kapoor-starrer Slumdog Millionaire clinched the Best Picture award along with seven other accolades at the Academy Awards, marking an immensely proud moment for India.

Full list of Here's a detailed look at the shortlisted films in these categories:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywood gate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planeswalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He's Back

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Brazil, I'm Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

A custom image of Anora Conclave and Wicked

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Forbidden Road" from Better Man

"Winter Coat" from Blitz

"Compress/Repress" from Challengers

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Sick in the Head" from Kneecap

"Beyond" from Moana 2

"Tell Me It's You" from Mufasa: The Lion King

"Piece by Piece" from Piece by Piece

"Like a Bird" from Sing Sing

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Out of Oklahoma" from Twisters

"Kiss the Sky" from The Wild Robot

"Harper and Will Go West" from Will & Harper

Building the World of Wicked from the Ground Up

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

SOUND

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

VISUAL EFFECTS

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

Key dates for the 97th Academy Awards

Voting for the Oscar nominations across all 23 categories will commence on January 8 and conclude on January 12, with the final list of nominees set to be announced on January 17.

The 2025 Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 2, Conan O'Brien will be hosting The Academy Awards.