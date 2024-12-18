India's hopes of being nominated for the Oscars were crushed on December 17 when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) dropped the list of shortlisted films in the run for a nomination in 10 categories.
Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, retitled Lost Ladies was initially chosen for India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards.
However, all hopes came crashing down when the name of the film was from the list that was shared by The Academy Awards.
I'm sure the academy always selects and awards some of the best in the business. This isn't just about them or these films in particular but about an ecosystem at large - film festivals, international producers and a whole system that can take our stories wider. India isn't only…
Not just Indians but all across the globe, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared disappointment in the federation for not making the right choice, and for not expanding India's story beyond its social issues.
Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej also stated that though Laapataa Ladies was an "entertaining film" the FFI made the "wrong choice."
A section of netizens debated that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was a far better contender for the Oscars and had a fair chance but the Film Federation of India (FFI) didn't select the film.
For the unversed, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was considered for submission by both India and France, but faced a setback after not being selected. Instead, France chose Emilia Pérez.
So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost.— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 18, 2024
When are we going to realize.. year… pic.twitter.com/iWGpSXY1KD
About the film All We Imagine as Light
Set in Mumbai, All We Imagine as Light revolves around the lives of three Malayali nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) Anu (Divya Prabha), and Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).
Nurse Prabha's life takes a sudden twist when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, faces frustration in her quest to secure a private spot in the city to be intimate with her partner Shiaz.
In a nutshell, All We Imagine as Light delves into the interpersonal lives of three nurses—Prabha, Anu, and Parvaty. Despite their diverse identities, the trio share a common bond in their struggle to survive and build a life in the city, often facing the harsh realities of being outsiders in a vast,
The film is an ode to the city as it is to its outsiders, who just can't call it home but can't leave it too.
Fans on social media are irked with All We Imagine as Light's missed opportunity at the Oscars and the ones who have watched the film praised the Indianness of the film. This has added to the growing frustration surrounding its exclusion.
Let's take a look at what netizens have to say:
#India entry for the @TheAcademy Oscars #LaapataaLadies is out of the race! A very well made enjoyable film which worked with Indian viewers but not with the Oscar selection committee. You need to send to Oscars films that will suit the taste of their jury! The #Oscars shortlist…
'All We Imagine As Light' feels like a poem in motion. Raw, tender, and beautifully bittersweet. Paayal Kapadia's brilliant storytelling, paired with stellar performances by #KaniKusruti, #DivyaPrabha, and #ChhayaKadam, makes it an unforgettable watch. Loved every second of it.
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT - A glorious leap in Indian Cinema storytelling. It emphasizes why women telling women's stories is essential to the progress of Cinema. It made me tremendously happy looking at the entire auditorium cheering for @PayalKapadia86's title credit.— Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) November 22, 2024
All Love. pic.twitter.com/UsYzOWyrGe
"All We Imagine as Light" shows how loneliness is personal and political. It puts into perspective what Olivia Laing wrote in her book "Lonely City" about loneliness in cities where things are supposed to happen, social mobility is a given and stagnancy is stigmatized.?— Bijaya Biswal (@bijaya_biswal) December 15, 2024
All We Imagine As Light was such a beautiful film. Really moving and soulful. Captured the essence of Mumbai with such deftness. Deserves all the plaudits it is getting.
All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam, Hindi)
Director: Payal Kapadia
Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azeez Nedumangad
Run-time: 118 minutes
Whoa! This is HUGE#AllWeImagineAsLight secures two #GoldenGlobes nominations - Best Director, Motion Picture and the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture.— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) December 9, 2024
Massive congratulations and Best Wishes to @PayalKapadia86 and team AWIAL ? pic.twitter.com/5mFPHB7Woa
Global Recognition for All We Imagine As Light
All We Imagine As Light has received rave reviews and has bagged multiple awards in the past month, including the Best International Feature at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024. The film also won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The Malayalam-Hindi film is also nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Direction – Motion Picture.
#AllWeImagineAsLight is not that great of a film. Loved the performances of the leading ladies. Apart from that the film is just above average and I do not get the hype around it.— Smriti Kannan (@smriti_kannan) December 9, 2024
When and where can you watch All We Imagine as Light
All We Imagine as Light is currently running in select theatres in Kerala. The film is yet to drop on the OTT platform.
Meanwhile, Indians still can hope and dream about the Oscars as the Hindi film Santosh was named among the 15 shortlisted films. The film was a submission by the UK.
Back in 2009, the Anil Kapoor-starrer Slumdog Millionaire clinched the Best Picture award along with seven other accolades at the Academy Awards, marking an immensely proud moment for India.
Full list of Here's a detailed look at the shortlisted films in these categories:
Key dates for the 97th Academy Awards
Voting for the Oscar nominations across all 23 categories will commence on January 8 and conclude on January 12, with the final list of nominees set to be announced on January 17.
The 2025 Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 2, Conan O'Brien will be hosting The Academy Awards.