On Wednesday, cinephiles woke up to disappointing news as the 97th Academy Awards shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category was announced, and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make the cut. The exclusion came as a shock to fans who had pinned their hopes on India securing an Oscar win this year.

However, India's Oscar dreams are far from over. Two films with Indian connections — Santosh and Anuja — have made it to the prestigious shortlists revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Academy Shortlists and Indian Representation

The Academy announced shortlists for 10 categories, including Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects. Among the highlights was Anuja, a live-action short film featuring two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga as the executive producer.

About Anuja

Set in New Delhi, Anuja tells the story of a gifted nine-year-old girl who faces a life-altering decision between education and factory work alongside her sister, a choice that will define their futures. Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, the film features a talented cast, including Nagesh Bhonsle, Sajda Pathan, Gulshan Walia, and Ananya Shanbhag.

Produced under the banners of Graves Films, Krushan Naik Films, and Shine Global, Anuja also has Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as a producer. Released in June 2024 in the United States, the film marks yet another milestone for Guneet Monga, whose work continues to be recognized globally.

Academy Member Ujwal Nirgudkar on Anuja

Ujwal Nirgudkar, a member of the Oscar Academy, expressed his joy over the film's success, stating: "I am happy to see Anuja, a live-action short film by Suchitra Mattai, being selected among 180 short films in this category. Guneet Monga's involvement as Executive Producer and the film's Indian talent showcase the global recognition of Indian creativity."

About Santosh

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh marks her feature directorial debut. The story follows a newly widowed housewife who inherits her late husband's job as a police constable. While navigating her new role, she becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl's murder.

Oscar Shortlists: Competing Titles

Anuja stood out among 180 entries to make it to the shortlist in the Live Action Short Film category. Meanwhile, Santosh secured a place in the International Feature Film shortlist. Other notable contenders include:

France : Emilia Pérez

: Emilia Pérez Denmark : The Girl with the Needle

: The Girl with the Needle Thailand : How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies Ireland : Kneecap

: Kneecap Norway : Armand

: Armand Palestine : From Ground Zero

: From Ground Zero Senegal: Dahomey

India's Track Record at the Oscars

India has had limited success at the Oscars in the past. Only two films — Nargis-starrer Mother India and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! — have made it to the final five in the Best International Feature Film category.

However, last year brought significant victories. Naatu Naatu, the iconic song from SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Oscar for Best Original Song, while Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers, produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, secured the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

All We Imagine As Light: A Missed Opportunity

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which was considered for submission by both India and France, faced a setback after not being selected. France ultimately chose Emilia Pérez, which has emerged as a strong contender with shortlists in six categories, including Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and two slots in Original Song.

When and where can you watch 97th Academy Awards