Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) is generating power worth 18,732.78 MW and distributes it to 279.27 lakh customers across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) provides two modes of payments for its consumers to pay the electricity bills.

The TNEB was formed on 1 July 1957 and the TANGEDCO is one of its subsidiary companies. The TANGEDCO is generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity in the states, while TNEB generates the electricity bill of its consumers and creates simple and hassle-free payment modes.

TNEB Payment Methods

The TNEB provides both offline and online payment methods to its consumers to pay your electricity bill. You can visit the TNEB office to pay your electricity bill offline and you need to carry your electricity bill. You can make the payment using your debit card, credit card, UPI, cheque, demand draft, or simply by paying cash. After the payment, you will get a receipt which you must keep for future reference.

The TNEB has also made things easier for the people, who are busy or not able to visit its offices to pay the bills. You can pay the bills online through the TANGEDCO's official website and mobile app or through e-wallets.

How to pay TNEB electricity bills online via the official website of TANGEDCO?

Visit the official website of TANGEDCO On the main page, click on 'Online Payment Service' You will be directed to a new page Enter your username and password and click on 'Login'. Click on 'My Bills' to view your electricity bill. Click on 'Quick Pay' in order to complete the payment of your electricity bill. Choose your preferred mode of payment for the bill amount generated on the next page. You can also enter another amount other than the one on your bill After choosing the mode of payment, enter the necessary details and click on 'Proceed'. You are taken through the payment gateway section, where you will have to follow the instructions in order to pay your electricity bill After payment is done, you will get a confirmation SMS on your registered mobile number, and a mail on your email ID for the confirmation of successful payment.

How to pay TNEB electricity bills through TANGEDCO mobile app?

The TANGEDCO has its own mobile app to provide information to its users and collect payments from them. You can download the app through Google Play Store or Apple Store and pay your electricity bills. The following is the step-by-step procedure to pay bills via the TANGEDCO mobile app:

Download the TANGEDCO app on your phone Open the app and allow permission to the app to make and manage phone calls Allow the permission for the app to have access to your photos, media, and files on your phone Enter your username and password, and click on 'Login' Enter the four digits as PIN and confirm it in the next step After logging in, you can update your profile by providing the necessary information as asked by TNEB Then visit the home screen page on the app Click on 'Quick Pay' to pay your electricity bill Pay the amount generated on your bill, or pay any other amount as well Select your mode of payment option Enter the details of your payment option. You will be taken to the payment gateway section. Follow the remaining instructions to complete the payment You will get a confirmation SMS on your registered mobile number and a mail on your email ID

How to pay TNEB bill through E-Wallets?

Open the e-wallet app on your phone or visit the website Click on 'Electricity Bill/Bills' Enter the state and board, subdivision from the list and your consumer ID Click on 'Proceed'. View the billing amount and proceed to complete the payment Save the e-receipt for future reference

TNEB Helpline Numbers/ Customer care

TNEB allows its consumers to file complaints related to the power supply through phone calls 1912, which will be available for its customers 24x7. The consumers can also call 044-28521109, 044-28524422, or send a WhatsApp message to the number 9445850811 for any query or complaint. You can also call the camp office number 044-24959525 as well.

You can visit the official website of TANGEDCO and under 'Consumer Services' click on 'Customer Complaint' in order to get your queries or complaint registered. Later, a representative from the electricity board will get in touch with you.