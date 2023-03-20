Priyanka Chopra and Law Roach's "sample size" controversy has refused to die down. It all started last week when Priyanka had revealed in an interview that a stylist called her body not a "sample size". Retired Hollywood stylist, Roach, on the other hand claimed that his statement was taken "out of context". He even accused PR machinery for twisting things to make him look like the bad guy.

What Priyanka Chopra had said

"I've been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn't 'sample sized.' I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I'm not sample-sized and that that's a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. 'Sample-sized' is a size 2. Who's a size 2? I don't see a lot of hands," PeeCee said at the South by Southwest Film Festival in LA.

What Law Roach said

"It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever," Law told The Cut. He went on to explain, "It is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. I am sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, 'Oh, okay, I'm not working with him no more. He's insensitive to my body.' Which I'm like, 'How is that possible? I've been dressing you since pre-pandemic, and it's been nothing but great things."

What netizens are saying now

"Maybe the ready-to-wear brands can stock all sizes, but couture brands can never. Brands will only customise if it makes business sense to them. If you're so certain of your own vision as a celebrity, and want to show yourself like that in the world, maybe just respect a designer's craft and buy the clothes — at least at cost price," one user wrote. "You don't get to whine when you want free clothes. Pay for it yourself and then you can wear what you want and nobody will mention your size," another one commented.

"Law was only stating facts. She (Priyanka) is not sample size. Was she actually body-shamed or just given facts? There is a fine difference between the two," one more social media user weighed in. "Pay and get your size! Stop crying when you are running countless businesses, acting projects, endorsements; what else do you want?" another user wrote.