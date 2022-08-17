Pay ₹100 or I'll shoot; K'taka forest check-post officer threatens lorry driver [Watch]

In a shocking video, which has gone viral on social media, a seemingly drunk Karnataka forest check-post officer is seen arguing with a lorry driver while openly demanding bribe.

In a shocking incident, one police officer posted in Karnataka's Palar check post was caught on camera demanding a bribe of Rs 100 to let a lorry pass through the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The Karnataka forest check-post officer, identified as Mohan, was on duty when a lorry was stopped on the pretext of checking its contents. In the video, the driver and cleaner were seen arguing with the police officer, who was, in turn, abusing the duo. The officer was also threatening the driver and the cleaner if they didn't pay a bribe.

The driver can be heard saying he gave Rs 30, to which the officer got irate and started hurling abusive remarks. When the officer threatened to shoot if they didn't pay the bribe, the duo got off the lorry in confrontation. The entire time, the driver is seen recording the argument.

Threatened to shoot

The duo then ask the officer to get the gun to shoot them. The officer then alleges that the cleaner raised his hand on the officer while in uniform. When the surprised duo ask when they raised their hand, the officer can be heard saying he will raise his hand. There was no physical altercation between the officer and lorry drivers.

Towards the end of the video, the officer demands if the driver is giving the bribe or not. The officer notices the driver had been recording the incident, to which he retorts saying it's alright.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, with people empathising with the plight of the lorry drivers. Many pointed out that the officer seemed drunk and demanded strict action.

A senior wildlife department official told local media that the officer was removed from duty as soon as the matter came to light. The officials have also been directed to take strict against him.