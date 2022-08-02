Continuing the campaign against corruption in the Union Territory, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested one Tehsildar and his clerk for accepting a bribe.

"ACB on Tuesday arrested Tehsildar Panth-Chowk and his employee in Srinagar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of rupees 120000", official sources said.

Reports said that after receiving a written complaint against the erring officers, sleuths of the ACB raided the vehicle of Pantha Chowk bearing registration number 8277-JK01AL.

"Tehsildar and his clerk were sitting in the vehicle and they were caught redhanded by accepting a bribe of Rs 1,20,000 from a person", reports said.

The amount of the bribe was recovered on spot and both the officials identified as Majid Ahmad Tehsildar Pantha-Chowk and Waseem Ahmad who is posted at the Tehsil office at Pantha-Chowk in Srinagar and is said to be the close associate of Tehsildar were arrested. Waseem was earlier posted in Ganderbal with the same officer.

Bribe money recovered in presence of independent witnesses

The officer was arrested on the spot at Tulsi Bagh phase-2 by the ACB team, the bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses. Reports said that further investigations into the matter are going on.

Initial investigation revealed that both Tehsildar and clerk were earlier worked in Ganderbal. The clerk is an agent of the Tehsildar and fixed bribe amounts from clients.

Executive Engineer arrested on Monday

Earlier on Monday, the Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Ravinder Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department (REW), Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount.

The complainant alleged that he is a contractor and works in development-related works of Boniyar Baramulla. The said CDR was deposited by the complainant for work.

Upon completion of the work, the complainant applied for the release of CDR, and his application was endorsed to Assistant Executive Engineer Concerned by Block Development Officer, Boniyar. But concerned Assistant Executive Engineer demanded a bribe of Rs 4000/- for processing his application for release of CDR.

During the course of the investigation, a trap team was constituted. The trap team arrested Assistant Executive Engineer (REW) Boniyar namely Ravinder Singh while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4000/- from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses outside the office of Executive Engineer (REW), Baramulla.