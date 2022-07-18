In an effective crackdown on corruption and through well-planned execution, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar red-handed while accepting bribe. Tehsildar Shalteng and Naib Tehsildar Batamaloo in Srinagar were arrested while the officials were accepting Rs 2 lakh as bribe.

ACB officials on Monday arrested Mohammed Younis Bangor, Tehsildar Shalteng, Srinagar and Gh. Rasool Hajam, Naib Tehsildar, Batamaloo while demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe. They were caught accepting the first instalment of the bribe.

How did ACB trap officials?

ACB received a written complaint alleging that the Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar in question were demanding Rs 5 lakh as bribe for allowing the complainants to run their business on Nazool land. Before paying the bribe to the accused, the complainants approached ACB and demanded legal action against the public servants.

A complaint was lodged under FIR no. 29/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC and a team was set up to trap the accused. "

The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Gh. Rasool Hajam, Naib Tehsildar, Shalteng while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant as first instalment of rupees 5 lakh. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused namely Gh. Rasool Hajam, Naib Tehsildar, Batmaloo in presence of independent witnesses. Mohammad Younis Bangroo, Tehsildar Shalteng was also arrested by the ACB team", said the ACB.

Subsequent searches were carried out at the residences and official quarters of the alleged accused personnel as well as at the Tehsil Office in Shalteng. The probe is underway.