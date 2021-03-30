Tollywood hero Pawan Kalyan who is one of the biggest stars of the South Indian Film Industry is back into the movies after a while. His comeback movie Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Hindi movie 'Pink' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Vakeel Saab is nearing its release date with the hype around increasing day by day.

The theatrical trailer of Vakeel Saab was unveiled amidst a huge buzz yesterday. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, the movie has actress Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The theatrical trailer was unveiled yesterday and has got a huge response from the audience and Power star's fans.

Unique milestones surpassed by Vakeel Saab trailer:

Vakeel Saab's trailer attains 1M+ likes in 23 hrs 39 minutes. This is the first video on YouTube Vakeel which belongs to the Telugu movie industry to hit a million likes within 24 hrs of its release. Vakeel Saab trailer surpasses Baahubali-2 by becoming the most liked video in Telugu. Vakeel Saab trailer is the most viewed video in 24hrs in Tollywood, with more than 22M+ views.

Vakeel Saab Trailer beats Baahubali records:

Needless to say, Baahubali is one of the biggest cinemas in the Indian movie industry. The theatrical trailer of Baahubali-2 got 657 thousand likes on YouTube to date. But, the Vakeel Saab trailer crossed that milestone of 657 thousand likes in just 4 hours of its release on YouTube, beating the mammoth record of Baahubali-2.

Being it Pawan Kalyan's comeback movie, the fans who were in a dire need to celebrate their star on the big screens, took advantage of the situation and celebrated the trailer launch together at the theaters in most of the towns and cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

Vakeel Saab Trailer View:

Though there was a lot of confusion regarding the crux of Vakeel Saab, the trailer has made it all clear that the makers of Vakeel Saab have stuck to the story of the original movie. It was painted that the story is being manipulated and only the hero is being given importance. The release of the theatrical trailer changed the whole scenario and hints that Vakeel Saab sticks to the original content rather than focusing only on the hero.

Produced by Dil Raju, Venu Sriram helms Vakeel Saab under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Vakeel Saab is slated for its release on 9th April.

Vakeel Saab Twitter trends:

JUS A BEGINNING OF A NEW EUPHORIA ?#VakeelSaabTrailer pic.twitter.com/44qZOnmelA — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 30, 2021

◆ First video of Tollywood to hit 1M likes within 24 hours (1 Million Likes in 23hrs:39mins)



◆ Most liked video of Tollywood in 24 hours (1.07 Million Likes)



◆ Most viewed video of Tollywood in 24 hours (22.44 Million views)#VakeelSaabTrailerEuphoria ? — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) March 30, 2021

22.44M views in 24 Hours!



Most viewed video of Tollywood in 24 Hours!



ABSOLUTE CARNAGE ?#VakeelSaabTrailerEuphoria https://t.co/aul7MwPedG — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) March 30, 2021