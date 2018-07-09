Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan said he was receiving phone calls from some unidentified people who are threatening to kill him in a car accident or bomb blast.

The actor, fondly called power star by his fans, plunged into politics by floating his own party named Jana Sena. He is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, he is touring the state as part of his 'Praja Porata Yatra' and meeting people.

Pawan Kalyan is the top star with a huge fan base in the Telugu states. In his meetings, he has been criticizing the ruling and opposition party leaders for ignoring the issues of the people. He seems to have earned many foes as well after entering politics.

Pawan Kalyan while addressing a massive gathering of Praja Porata Yatra in Visakhapatnam district, said, "I have been receiving threatening calls from unknown people and they are threatening that they will kill me either in bomb blast or car accident. But I am not scared. I am here to serve the people. I don't want money."

He invited the TDP and YSRCP to join Jana Sena in fighting against the central government for AP special status. He said, "If you want to fight for bifurcation promises. The Jana Sena is ready to protest. You make your TDP MPs resign and let's do "rail roko" for the railway zone. I will come. The Chief Minister must also resign. YSRCP president Jaganmohan Reddy can also join us."