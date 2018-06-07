Two supporters of Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted while installing a 30-foot banner of the Jana Sena party head in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district.

Although the incident took place in Payakaraopeta town, a few kilometres away from Vishakhapatnam, on Tuesday night (June 5), it made headlines only on Wednesday (June 6).

The two deceased have been identified as 28-year-old T Nagaraju and 31-year-old B Shiva. According to the police, the duo were making arrangements for the JS chief Pawan Kalyan's visit to Payakaraopeta on Thursday (June 7), when the mishap took place.

A police officer said when the two victims were trying to erect the huge flex of the Telugu actor, they came in contact with a high tension and live electric wire, which gave them a fatal shock, reported The News Minute.

Kalyan, who is also a producer, director and screenwriter, is visiting the town as part of his 'Praja Porata Yatra'. The rally, which is also known as Jana Sena Porata Yatra, is being held by Kalyan in view of the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

The other aim of the rally is to draw the attention of the people to the various promises that the centre had made when Telangana was being carved out of the state.

Politicos have been clashing with the BJP, who had promised to give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh during the general elections campaign in 2014. However, the government did not fulfil the promise after coming to power and forming the government in alliance with Telugu Desam Party.

Kalyan had already held rallies in Srikakulam district last week.