The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak' have roped in, another talented actress to appear as one of the female leads. Actress Samyukthaa Menon is all set to play an interesting role in the upcoming Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Samyukthaa Menon is a South Indian actress, who entered the movie industry with the Malayalam film Popcorn (2016). She also appeared in a couple of Tamil movies Kalari, July Kaatril, and more. Samyukthaa is also to appear in Malayalam's upcoming movie 'Kaduva'. This Malayalam actress is to debut in Kannada movie with 'Gaalipata 2', which is in making.

Samyukthaa Menon in Bheemla Nayak:

Actress Samyukthaa Menon took to her social media, to express her happiness over joining the hands with the team, earlier today.

"Thank you to the #BheemlaNayak Family! Heart suit Madness in steroids", the actress wrote. The makers also welcomed her on the sets of Bheemla Nayak. A poster featuring Samyukthaa from the sets of Bheemla Nayak was unveiled, as the makers wrote, "Welcome onboard Samyuktha".

Other details

Actress Nithya Menen is to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak. So, the collaboration of Samyukthaa is now an added hype, as she is expected to play Rana Daggubati's love interest in the movie.

Well, the movie Bheemla Nayak is slated for its release on January 12, 2022. The makers are working around the clock so as to release the movie on time. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, the songs are composed by S Thaman.