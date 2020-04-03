Power star Pawan Kalyan, who was the first Tollywood celeb to donate money to fight coronavirus pandemic, has now released the cheques as proof for his Rs 2-crore donation.

Days after the coronavirus outbreak, Pawan Kalyan tweeted on March 26, "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our. PM Sri @narendramodi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic."

Today, Pawan Kalyan paid Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares fund and Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief funds to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Later he took to his Twitter page to share acknowledgements for all the three donations for his commitment to fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides tweeting acknowledgements, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "I have just transferred Rs.1crore, to PM-CARES fund, as a part of my Rs.2 crore, commitment to fighting against the covid-19 pandemic. @PMOIndia @VMBJP @mepratap @Tejasvi_Surya @BJP4Andhra @JanaSenaParty @BJP4India @v_shrivsatish @rsprasad @Sunil_Deodhar @DrTamilisaiGuv @nsitharaman."

Pawan Kalyan wrote further, "As a part of my Rs. 2 crore commitment to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Rs.50 lakh been transferred to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief fund.@AndhraPradeshCM @JanaSenaParty @bolisetti_satya @UrsPMR @Sunil_Deodhar @BJP4Andhra."

Pawan Kalyan added, "Rs.50 lakh been transferred to Telangana CM relief fund as a part of my Rs.2 crore commitment to fight against covid-19 pandemic @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @BJP4Telangana @JanaSenaParty."

However, Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from politics to make his comeback to films. He has signed to do back-to-back five projects. The Telugu remake of Pink is the first one among them and he is said to have completed the shooting of this film titled Vakeel Saab, the release of which is delayed due to coronavirus infection.