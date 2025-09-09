The Allu-Konidela family recently got together to see the Pedda Karma ceremony for Allu Kanakaratnam, who is the grandmother of actor Allu Arjun and the wife of famous Telugu actor Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah. The celebration, which was attended by family and close friends, was a sad way to remember her life and impact.

Geetha Arts, Allu Aravind's production business, shared pictures from the occasion on social media. One post had a picture of Kanakaratnam with the sad remark, "Remembering Sri Allu Kanakaratnam garu.We will always remember her love, kindness, and energy."

"Today, as we observed the Pedda Karma of Sri Allu Kanakaratnam garu, we felt her presence in every prayer and every moment of togetherness," read the caption of another post that included candid images of the family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun. "We remembered her love, wisdom, and the lessons she taught us when we were among family and friends. We shall always treasure her memories and gifts."

Videos of the occasion showed Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi greeting guests in person. The event focused on the close relationships of the famous Allu-Konidela family in Telugu cinema.

Ram Charan, who is related to Allu Arjun, even took a break from filming his upcoming movie, Peddi, to go to the ceremony. The fact that Allu Aravind's mother, Surekha, is his sister makes their family ties even stronger.

Chiranjeevi said in a heartfelt tribute following Kanakaratnam's death that her last wish was to have her eyes given to her. He said, "After hearing the news, I went to Allu Aravind's house first. Aravind was coming back from Bengaluru. When I inquired if he was ready to give his mother's eyes, he said yes right away."

The actor went on to explain that Kanakaratnam had easily agreed to donate her eyes when he had talked to her about it before. "I called My Blood Bank right away to finish the process after I remembered the chat. He said, "Today, her wish came true."

Allu Kanakaratnam died on August 30, 2025, from ailments related to old age.