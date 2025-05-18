Megastar Chiranjeevi and successful filmmaker Anil Ravipudi are set to collaborate for the first time, and the film has been tentatively titled Mega157, in Tollywood. In a game-changing casting update, Nayanthara has now been confirmed as the leading lady of the film and this will be her comeback to T'wood in a span of three years.

Director Anil Ravipudi took to social media to announce the same with a special promo featuring Nayanthara. He wrote, "Joining the magnificent #Mega157 adventure is the very graceful queen #Nayanthara garu & she is coming back to share the screen with our Megastar #Chiranjeevi garu once again."

Two times back-to-back on the screen

Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi have earlier worked together in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Godfather (2022). With Mega157, the couple will share the screen for the third time and hopes to bring back a much-loved on-screen pairing.

The film is touted to be a mass commercial entertainer with loads of action and comedy elements which is usual for director Anil Ravipudi. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, industry grapevine suggests that Venkatesh Daggubati may be seen doing a cameo in the film and if that is true, it would definitely increase the movie's star power.

What next for Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara?

Before Mega157 hits screens, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the socio-fantasy Viswambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie is an ensemble of Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, and Isha Chawla. He has also given his dates for another upcoming actioner with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

On the work front, Nayanthara is now shooting for Toxic, alongside Yash and directed by the visuals of acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The pan-Nation project is expected to go on floors on March 19, 2026. She also has several other films in her kitty such as Mookuthi Amman 2 and Dear Students.

Fans will be treated to the epic combination of Chiranjeevi's unparalleled screen presence in conjunction with Nayanthara's grace and Anil Ravipudi's signature high-octane entertainment, making the film one of the most awaited Telugu releases of the future.