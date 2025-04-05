Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth's 'Test' has finally landed on Netflix. Ever since Netflix announced the sports drama film back in January, fans and followers had been waiting with bated breath for its release. The film finally landed on Netflix, that too, in five languages. Viewers can watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and also, Malayalam.

Directed by S. Sashikanth, the sports drama was one of the most awaited collaborations of this year. However, the audience doesn't seem as impressed by the film as yet. Social media is filled with comments on how the film is nothing more than a one-time watch.

Social media reactions

Many have said that film only glues you to the screen in parts and is very loosely made. "After an engaging setup and well-defined characters finding themselves in testing scenarios, #TestOnNetflix rapidly slips into a routine crime drama. The over-dramatic sequences are somewhat balanced by strong performances from two of the leads. A one-time watch," a social media user wrote.

"Why so much hate for this woman? One of the most celebrated actress in k'wood now met with hate, constant criticism. Yes #TestOnNetflix falters but #nayanthara performance is honest, deeply moving- alongside #maddy. We forget too easily the years of hardwork," another social media user commented.

"Despite stellar performances from @ActorMadhavan, #Nayanthara, and #Siddharth, Test falls short with an unrealistic storyline and a highly predictable ending. @NetflixIndia," read a comment.

"Disappointed, narration is completely slow and typically revenge story with adding cricket," another comment read. "If you haven't yet watched movie #TestOnNetflix please don't waste your time watching it, not worth it," wrote a Twitter user.

"Even if the film plot falls, she never fails to impress us with her solid performance #Nayanthara," another X user commented.

Meera Jasmine, Kaali Venkat, Nassar, and Vinay Varma are also playing pivotal roles in the film. The film released on Netflix on April 4 and is now available for streaming.