R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth's 'Test' is finally available on OTT. The much-awaited Tamil film, which also stars Meera Jasmine, has landed on an OTT giant today. Directed by S. Sashikanth, the sports drama was one of the most awaited collaborations of this year. Kaali Venkat, Nassar, and Vinay Varma are also playing pivotal roles in the film.

What's it about

The film opens with the quote, "A hero will sacrifice the person they love to save the world, but a villain will sacrifice the world to save the person they love." Nayanthara plays the role of a teacher who is torn between love and duty; R. Madhavan plays the role of a cricketer struggling to make his mark. Siddharth plays the role of a passionate scientist striving for excellence.

When and Where to Watch

The Tamil film has landed on Netflix on April 4, 2025. Anyone who has a subscription to the OTT platform can stream the film, which is available in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nayanthara's take on her role

Nayanthara had said in an interview that playing the role of 'Kumudha' in the film was an emotional experience.

"Kumudha's strength is in the simplicity of her dreams: a home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. Portraying her journey was deeply moving, and I hope audiences feel every emotion she goes through. 'Test' is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope. I can't wait for everyone to experience it on Netflix," she said in an interview.