On September 2, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's fans celebrated his 54th birthday in a unique way. They celebrated by holding an online auction for the first ticket to his upcoming movie, OG, in the Nizam area.

Team Pawan Kalyan and fans from North America won the ticket for Rs 5 lakh after a fiercely competitive bidding on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. In a video of the auction that is currently trending on social media, the host declares: "Team Pawan Kalyan North America won the Nizam first ticket auction for 5 lakh. Within three days, the Janasena Party will receive this donation.

Regarding OG The gangster drama, They Call Him OG, is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth. Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist Omi Bhau, while Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera. S Thaman composed the music for the movie, which also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

The release date of OG has already been set by the producers, and it will hit the theaters across the globe on September 25, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan worked on a few projects before going into politics full-time, such as OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Fans are holding out hope that OG will feature the star in a strong comeback role, even though Hari Hara Veera Mallu did not make an impression.

Even before its release, OG's record-breaking fan enthusiasm and promise of a blend of style, action, and mass appeal have established the movie as one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2025. It has been quite a long time since the project has been started and now, finally, it is all set for a release. Both the songs and teasers that have been done till now are a hits.