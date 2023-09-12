Actor Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker is remembering the late 'Fast and Furious' star on what would have been his 50th birthday. Remembering her father, she called him her 'guardian angel'.

The 24-year-old penned an emotional tribute to her dad on Instagram alongside a sweet black and white photo of them together in a father-daughter moment.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

Meadow's post comes after she honoured her father earlier this year by appearing in the latest 'Fast and Furious' movie. She also opened up about her cameo appearance in 'Fast X' on Instagram.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes image from the production of herself on a monitor on set, she wrote: "A preview of my cameo in 'Fast X'. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the 'Fast' family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much."

Vin Diesel, who was a very close friend of Paul Walker in real life, much like the movies is now the godfather of Meadow, also gave his tribute with an emoji.

Paul Walker died in November 2013 at the age of 40, just after the filming for 'Furious 7' was finished, making it his last appearance with his brothers Caleb Walker and Cody Walker appearing as body doubles for his character Brian O'Conner.

(With inputs from IANS)