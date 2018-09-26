When Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus in August 2016, many felt that he was going to be the catalyst of change for the Red Devils and could guide them to another league triumph.

However, the French World Cup winner has flattered to deceive, while his reported row with manager Jose Mourinho hasn't helped the club or the Frenchman.

On Tuesday night, prior to Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie against Derby County, Mourinho told reporters that Pogba will no longer be the second captain, but said that there is no fallout with the player.

"The only truth is that I made the decision for him not to be the second captain any more but there is no fallout, no problem. The same person that decides Paul is not the second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself."

"I am the manager I can make these decisions. No fallout at all, no problem at all, just a decision that I don't have to explain," said the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager.

Pogba wasn't part of United's squad for their shock defeat at penalties to Derby County on Tuesday, a team managed by Mourinho's former player, Frank Lampard. Pogba, de Gea, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia and Victor Lindelof were all rested for the third round tie.

Reports suggest that Pogba and the United team were informed of the decision to remove the midfielder from the vice-captaincy role ahead of the game against Derby County.

United had to score a late goal in injury time to draw level with Derby County but were knocked out in the penalty shootout. The Red Devils played the last half hour with 10 men as goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sent off for a handball outside the box.

Manchester United face West Ham United away from home in the league on Saturday, followed by a game against Valencia in the Champions League at Old Trafford.