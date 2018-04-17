Former Arsenal forward midfielder Paul Merson has criticized Manchester United for their recent display in their 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion and stressed Jose Mourinho's side have been "terrible to watch" in parts this season.

The Red Devils suffered their second league defeat at Old Trafford this campaign at the hands of bottom-placed side West Brom. A second-half goal from Jay Rodriguez was the difference between the two sides.

With United's latest defeat, their local rivals Manchester City sealed the title. Mourinho was critical of his players following his side's defeat at home. Merson also echoed comments made by the Portuguese tactician and stressed the game was too slow and the 20-time English champions never looked like scoring against West Brom.

"I've never seen anything like Man Utd's performance on Sunday, at the highest level. It was like: 'We'll turn up and wipe the floor of these'," Merson told Sky Sports.

"It was too slow. It's not been good. They've been terrible to watch, and they've got enough attacking flair. It's not like you're sat there thinking: 'Who can they bring on here?'

"They never really looked like scoring! There is no shape to them, when I watch them it just seems like it's a case of: 'If it happens, it happens, if it doesn't they're struggling'. But when I watch Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City you can see what they're trying to do."

Meanwhile, Merson has also urged Mourinho to change his defensive approach and use attacking style of football in order to deliver results. He believes United need to improve, "both tactically and with personnel" for the next season.

"That plan was to beat all of the lesser teams and draw with the big teams. That's why he went to Liverpool and shut up shop, a good result, but then he went to Huddersfield and lost 2-1. And then they're behind the eight ball, and Man City just kept on winning," he said.

"Man Utd need to improve, both tactically and with personnel. Mourinho is a serial winner, don't get me wrong, he's a phenomenal manager, but the game is changing.

"You need to win more games. We saw in Europe, getting a goalless draw at Sevilla, you can't do that in this day and age. You have to get a goal away from home! Juventus went to Real and got three, Liverpool went to Man City and got two.

"There is too much attacking flair on the pitch, and defenders are nowhere near as good as they used to be."