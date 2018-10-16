Paul Gardner Allen, who along with Bill Gates founded the Microsoft world's biggest software empire, passed away in on October 15.

Allen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2009 and since then he had been under treatment. He was healthy until a few weeks ago. He wrote a small note on his blog Paulallen.com earlier in the month, saying the doctors have begun the treatment and are optimistic of recovery soon. He thanked fans and family for the love and well wishes to fight the challenge ahead. But, Allen, aged 65, breathed his last earlier today in Seattle.

Here's what tech titans have to say on the sad demise of one of the biggest icons of The Silicon Valley, Paul G Allen:

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day"—Jody Allen, Paul Allen's sister.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him. But Paul wasn't content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people's lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, "If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it." That's the kind of person he was. Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously," Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft

"Paul Allen's contributions to our company, our industry, and to our community are indispensable. As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world. I have learned so much from him — his inquisitiveness, curiosity, and push for high standards is something that will continue to inspire me and all of us as Microsoft. Our hearts are with Paul's family and loved ones. Rest in peace." Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

"Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft," Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc.

"Very sad to hear of Paul Allen's passing. His passion for invention and pushing forward inspired so many. He was relentless to the end. My heart goes out to Paul's family and friends," Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com

"We lost a great technology pioneer today - thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community," Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google Inc.

"Saddened by the passing of Paul Allen a great leader in tech and a man of all seasons who fully enjoyed his life and wealth yet also gave back to the world at scale. I was especially impressed with how he took care of the Oceans. May the one who brings peace bring peace to all," Mark Benioff, CEO, Salesforce.

Since formally resigning from Microsoft, Paul Allen built a new company Vulcan Inc. He also owned the National Football League team Seattle Seahawks and also a part owner of Seattle Sounders, a Major League Soccer team.

And, most importantly Allen has done a lot of philanthropic works including $100 million seed funding for Allen Institute for Brain Science (AIBS), pledged $100 million to support efforts to stop Ebola outbreak in West Africa and to this day, his contributions have been more than $1 billion dollars. Paul Allen's remaining assets will be donated to similar other goodwill initiatives.