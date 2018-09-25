A team of doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, successfully removed a tumour from the brain of a 21-year-old man who resides in Bihar by just using local anaesthesia, an attending doctor said.

Rohit Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur, had complained of a severe headache and fits upon which he was admitted to AIIMS in Patna. A tumour of about five cm diameter was found in his MRI reports. The operation to remove a tumour was performed on September 21.

"It took us nearly four hours to remove a tumour. The patient is showing very good progress and we are planning to discharge him in a couple of days," Saquib Siddiqui, associate professor in the department of neurosurgery at the hospital, told PTI.

He said that the doctors decided to go for local anaesthesia since that would let the patient stay awake while the surgery is performed. "Although this type of surgical intervention requires a very high degree of skill and technical know-how it is much safer as far as patients are concerned," said Siddiqui, who headed the team of doctors.

"While operating upon this young man, we kept asking him as to whether he felt any weakness and numbness in his right arm and leg since a tumour affected that part of the brain which controlled the movement of these limbs. In the event of any adverse feedback, we would have stopped. Thankfully, it all went off well," he added.

"We hope our effort, which has accomplished the first surgery of this kind in Bihar, would instil confidence among the people of the state and they would come to the facility in larger numbers," said Siddiqui.