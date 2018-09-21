The police on Friday issued an arrest warrant against former Bihar minister Manju Verma's husband in an arms case related to a raid connected to the Muzaffarpur home rape horror.

At least 34 girl inmates of the shelter home were found to have been raped during a social audit in June.

Begusarai District Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar issued the arrest warrant against former Social Welfare Minister's husband Chandrasekhar Verma in connection with an FIR registered by the CBI under the Arms Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had searched their residence in Patna and Begusarai. Fifty live cartridges were recovered from their Begusarai house.

"Police have raided a few places to arrest Verma," a district police official said.

In August, a Begusarai district court rejected the anticipatory bail of the former minister, Manju Verma, and her husband.

Manju Verma resigned on August 8 following allegations that Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur home rape case, had links with her husband.

Arrested on June 2, Thakur is currently lodged in Muzaffarpur jail.

Of the 42 girls lodged at the short-stay home run by Thakur's NGO, 34 were found to have been sexually assaulted. The crime came to light after a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

The shelter home has since been sealed.