MS Dhoni is all set to expand his wings beyond being a cricketer and cricketing mentor. The former Indian skipper is all set to be back with a new-age graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. The novel has MS Dhoni's graphic avatar that has become the talk of the town. Dhoni took to social media and said, "Happy to announce my new Avatar..Atharva (sic)."

All about the novel

The graphic novel is India's first sci-fi mythological superhero. The book is reportedly a mythological sci-fi that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility.

"I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artwork. Author Ramesh Thamilmani's attempt to launch India's first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more," Dhoni had told Hindu.

Netizens not happy

However, netizens are not too impressed with Dhoni's avatar. "That is some terrible photoshop," said one user. "Make me wash my eyes," said another user. "Please someone give me unsee potion or remove my eyes," said a netizen. "The face swap looks super cheap," opined another netizen. "Who the hell photoshopped this?" asked a social media user.

"I want to donate my eyes after watching this," said one more. However, there were a few who also jumped in Dhoni's defence. "Trolling Dhoni for bad photoshop is not justified," said one. "But why troll Dhoni?" asked another.