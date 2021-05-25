MS Dhoni's new look has sent social media into a tizzy. The former Indian skipper has not been very active on social media in the last few months. Netizens caught a glimpse of the CSK skipper after an Instagram page shared his picture. In the picture, Dhoni looks completely transformed and in a very different look. And not everyone's amused with his look.

As soon as the picture was shared online, many said that it took them a while to recognize Dhoni. Many praised him for his new look and called it "hot". But, there were many who felt the 39-year old player looked "old" and "weary" in his latest stills. In the picture, Dhoni is seen playing with his dogs. Fans also were intrigued by noticing one of the dogs posing from the rooftop.

Dhoni was last seen during his last match at the IPL 2021. The Indian Premier League had to be postponed after several players tested positive for coronavirus. The breach in the bio bubble was something that everyone had seen coming and thus the IPL was pushed to a later, indefinite date. Despite Dhoni not being in his best form, CSK was in the second position in the points table. With five massive victories and only two marginal losses, CSK was one of the top contenders for lifting the trophy this year.

Speculations were rife that after quitting all forms of cricket, Dhoni would retire from IPL too. However, the CSK CEO confirmed that Dhoni would not only play in this year's IPL but in the next year's IPL too.