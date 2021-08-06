The micro-blogging and social networking platform Twitter on Friday suddenly removed the blue tick from legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's account.

Blue ticks are put on verified accounts by Twitter to signify that the account is authentic, notable and active. However, the social networking site restored it again soon.

Apart from being active on the platform, the users have to verify their identity, be part of a prominent organisation or brand, have a follower count in the top 0.5 percent of active accounts in their geographical location and several other things to continue with the verified badge.

Dhoni is not an active user of the social media platform and hardly posts anything despite having 8.2 million followers on Twitter. The former Indian skipper had last tweeted on January 8, 2021.

According to Twitter verification policy, lack of activity for a prolonged period could lead to a verified account losing its blue tick or badge.

BCCI announces IPL schedule

Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the Indian 'Captain Cool' now only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September 2021. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

MI vs CSK

On September 19, Mumbai Indians (MI) will face-off against MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once the IPL 2021 resumes. The final game of the league stage will see a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

On October 10, the cricket enthusiasts will get to see the first qualifier that will be played in Dubai. The eliminator and qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15, 2021.