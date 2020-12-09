Over the past few months, Kangana Ranaut has been on a rage against her own film fraternity. The actress has been taking some serious digs at her contemporaries by calling out names or slamming them in public on social media.

Kangana who ruled the box office for a period of time seems to be taking more interest in everything else besides films. If the year 2020 has been difficult for everyone, it has definitely been a nightmare for Bollywood. Here's a list of actresses that had some major feuds with Kangana Ranaut in 2020.

1) Kangana Ranaut VS Taapsee Pannu

In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana called Taapsee as 'B-grade actress'. Reacting to this, Taapse wrote, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na."

2) Kangana Ranaut VS swara Bhaskar

In the same interview with Republic TV, Kangana also targeted her 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star Swara Bhaskar as 'B-grade actress'. To which Swara had said, "Needy outsider – B grade actress (But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!" Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor! Shine on."

3) Kangana Ranaut VS Richa Chaddha

Kangana has not spared her co-stars as well, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had called Richa a 'jobless actor'. Though Richa never reacted to this but talking about her working experience with Kangana in 'Panga' she said, "Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best."

4) Kangana Ranaut VS Urmila Matondkar

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kangana said that Urmila is a 'soft porn actor' who is 'not known for her acting'. This statement sparked a controversy in the film industry and people started calling out Kangana for it. Urmila recently joined political party Shiv Sena and retaliated by saying that Kangana is being given 'undue importance.'

5) Kangana Ranaut VS Jaya Bachchan

Following Jaya Bachchan's parliament speech in support of Bollywood, Kangana called out the veteran actress-turned-politician and slammed her for thinking about her own children and not about the outsiders. It all took place after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.