It was only a few days ago that the Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanj Twitter war fizzled out over the farmers' protest in Delhi, Kangana is back with a cryptic Twitter post taking a dig at the farmers protest by posting a poem on Twitter after the farmers' declared a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, the actress has time and again backed the Centre and slammed those supporting the farmers. With farmers across the country observing a Bharat Bandh, the actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter.

Unlike her usual tweets, Kangana took the poetic route this time and shared a video which highlighted spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's views on protests.

Kangana's tweet read, "Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan (come let's shut India, though there is no scarcity of storms hitting this boat, but bring an axe to make some holes in the boat, every hope dies here every day)."

आओ भारत को बंद कर देते हैं, यूँ तो तूफ़ानों कि कमी नहीं इस नाव को, मगर लाओ कुल्हाड़ी कुछ छेद भी कर देते हैं, रह रह के रोज़ मरती है हर उम्मीद यहाँ, देशभक्तों से कहो अपने लिए देश का एक टुकड़ा अब तुम भी माँग लो, आजाओ सड़क पे और तुम भी धरना दो, चलो आज यह क़िस्सा ही ख़त्म करते हैं ? https://t.co/OXLfUWl1gb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 8, 2020

Kangana who has been opposing the farmers' protest since the onset, has questioned why farmer suicide rates were so high if farmers were happy with the earlier laws. For the uninitiated, farmers have appealed the government to roll back the three farm laws that have been passed. In the course of time, many celebs from the film fraternity and Television industry have gone against the actor for her insensitive take towards the farmer's protest.