In its new release, the Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru has stated that it will resume its services in Passport Seva Kendras from Friday, May 15. The decision announced by the Regional Passport Office, stated that the Passport Seva Kendras at Lalbagh and Marathahalli will resume its services from Friday.

The order has clearly stated that all the applicants visiting the office from Friday should wear a mask and carry a sanitiser with them.

In addition to this, the applicants should also have the Aarogya Setu app installed in their phones and should ensure that they follow the required social distancing measures during the visit.

All the passport offices and 23 post office passport Seva Kendras across the state have been shut down due to the ongoing national lockdown.

The Bengaluru office of Regional Passport services was kept open with skeletal staff as per the directions.

Appointments for both renewal and fresh passports will be hereafter considered as per the new release.

The regional transport offices across the state had also suspended its activities on issuing driving and learners' licenses during the lockdown.