The Railways has made it mandatory for passengers to download the controversial Arogya Setu mobile app before starting their journey, making it difficult to book tickets for several people who don't have a smartphone or even a basic phone.

"Indian Railways is going to start few passenger trains services. It is mandatory for passengers to download Arogya Setu app in their mobile phones, before commencing their journey," the Railways said on Twitter. Along with the tweet, they also shared the link to download the Arogya Setu App.

However, several people complained that they could book the ticket since they didn't have a smartphone or even a basic phone. People took to Twitter to raise the issue. "I am trying to book a ticket for a worker. But he doesn't have even an ordinary phone," wrote one user on Twitter.

Train services resume after nearly two months

Nearly two months after suspending operations due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways is resuming passenger train services from Tuesday, May 12. On Monday, bookings for passenger services were opened for 15 trains that will connect Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities.

The Ministry of Railways has also set certain health protocols for passengers as per the MHA guidelines and asked people to check with their destination states and follow those guidelines.

"As per MHA guidelines, on arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT. Before commencing journey, passengers are advised to check their destination. state regarding all such protocols," it said.