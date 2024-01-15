The IndiGo pilot, who was assaulted inside the aircraft by a passenger while making an announcement of a delay, has filed a complaint following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR.

The incident took place on Sunday inside the Goa-bound IndiGo flight from New Delhi. A video of the altercation went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage and condemnation from users.

The viral footage shows a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, wearing a yellow hoodie, running up to the aircraft's pilot and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.

The incident occurred while the pilot was addressing passengers about the delay, attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to a crew change after prolonged delays.

The delay in the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) destined for Goa was reportedly due to heavy fog and traffic congestion at the airport.

As per sources, the assault took place on Sunday afternoon when tensions were running high among the passengers due to the extended wait for hours following traffic congestion owing to poor visibility.

According to police, Anup Kumar, the co-pilot of flight and security personnel came to the IGI police station and gave a complaint regarding one passenger, namely Sahil kataria, who had assaulted and misbehaved with the co-pilot on Sunday.

"He misbehaved in flight and hit the co-pilot and made a nuisance inside the aircraft. On the basis of complaint a case under sections 323, 341, 290 of The Indian Penal Code and 22 Aircraft rules has been registered and investigation taken up," said a senior police official.

(With inputs from IANS)