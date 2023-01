Several parts of Bengaluru will face power cuts between Wednesday and Friday owing to the maintenance work carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL).

According to reports, the electricity will take up works related to quarterly maintenance, hotline observations before summer, stringing of circuits, replacement of existing lines, testing of transformers, station maintenance and dismantling old towers. Following are the areas likely to be affected due to it:

On Wednesday:

Huvinamadu, Ballur, Kolkunte, Giriyapura, Kaidal, Hadadi, Kalbande, Kukkawada Rural, Lokikere, Kanagondanahalli, Matti Rural, Nagarasan Halli, Kalkere, Kolenahalli, Channenahalli, Kyasinakere, Lingapura, Rampura, Benakanahalli, Hirebasur, Hotyapura, Gowrasamudra, Mallasamudra, Bandetimmalapura, T. Devarahalli, Rameswhara kavalu, Kutlarahatti, Kavanahalli, Mallurahatti, Halejogihatti, Kavalu Basaveshwaranagra, Gunthakolammanahalli, Torekolammanahalli, Koradihatti, Chintamani, Shettimadamanagala, Talagawra, Cheemangala, Y. Hunasenahalli, Bommepalli cross, Yenigadale, Shidlagatta, Melur and Jangamakote.

In addition, Nandhiganahalli, G. Kodihalli, Srinivasapura, Iragampalli, Burudugunte, M. Gollahallli, Tadigol Cross, Lakshmipura, Addgal, Somayajalahalli, Gownipalli, Rayalpad, Ganjigunte, Pallicherlu, Dibburahalli and Sadali substations, Gowribidanur, Thondebhavi, Manchenahalli, Gundlukottur, Gudibande, D Palya, Vidhurashwatha, Ramapura, Somanathapura, Somanahalli, Bagepalli, Vatadahosahalli, Kodigenahalli, Vijayapura and local areas may also see cuts.

On Thursday:

Chittanahalli, Avaragolla, Devarahatti, Shivali, Vijayanagara, Shaneshwara, Yaragunta, Amruthanagara, Kodihalli, Davanagere and Yaragunta, Mauneshwar, Basaveshwara, Jayanagara, Ejukola, Nijalingappa, Maganagara Palike, Durgambhika, Banagirinagar, Jayanagar 7th block, BSK 2nd stage, BDA Complex, Channamanakere Achhakatu, Saroja Complex, Rajivnagar, Padmanabhanagar, Yarabnagar, TATA Silkfarm, Shastrinagar, 9th Main Bata showroom, Kanaswadi and local areas, IBM D4 Block, Manyatha Residency, Godrej apartment, Hebbal Kempapura, Vinayaka Layout, Chiranjeevi Layout, Venkategowda Layout, Nokia Block, G1 Block, MFAR, Madhuvana M2 Block.

The list also includes Rachenahalli, Srirampura, Chamundeshwari Layout, Royal Enclave, Mestri Palya, Thanisandra, SNN Clermont apartment, B. Narayanapura Cross, BDS Layout, Mantri Lithos, Coffee Board layout, Fathima layout, Amarjhothi layout, Mariyanna Palya. Magadi, Soluru, Gudemaranahalli, Hosapalya, Magadi subdivision areas feeding from 66/11kV Magadi substation, Gudemaranahalli Substation, Doddabelavangala, D. Cross Doddaballapura and local areas, RT nagar, Ganga nagar, Cholanagar, Outer Ring Road, Kariyappa Layout, 1st block Anand nagar, Hebbal, Jaymahal 1st block, Marappa Garden, J C Nagar, Millers Road etc.

On Friday:

Tolahunase, Kurki, Kabbur, Gopanalu, Bada and Kandagallu, Attigere, Bada, Hanumanahalli, R G Halli, Ranganatha, Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Sasaluhalla, Chikkajajuru, Anapura, Bulasagara, Siddarameshwara, Hanumanahalli, Thimmalapura, Neralagundi, Singatagere, Anjaneya water works, Kundur, Kulamb, Bannikodu, Nelahonne, Mukthenahalli, Yakkanahalli, Savalanga, Kodtalu, Chinnikatte, Ganjinahalli, Madapura, Mussenalu, Jayanagara, Machegondanahalli, Kyathinkoppa, Doddaghtta, Harmallenahalli, Hulikalu, Bydadakodigehalli, Vittaladevarahalli, Koralaru, Nadavathi, AWHO Apartments, Addagal, Rayalapadu and Gownipalli, Devanahalli Taluk and Brigade orchards apartments.