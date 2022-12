Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertakes maintenance works. According to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), the following areas are likely to be affected:

On Tuesday:

Manjunath Nagar, Thimmiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd stage 1st Block, B-Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, H.V.K. Layout, Kirloskar Colony, Karnataka Layout, Kamala Nagar, V.J.S.S. Layout, Ward Office surrounding, Gruhalakshmi Layout 1st Stage, Nagapura, Mahalakshmi Puram, Mhodi Hospital Road, Punjab National Bank, Hamsaleka Home surrounding.

In addition, Shankarmata, Pipe Line road, J. C. Nagar, Kurabaralli, Rajaji Nagar 2nd Block, E.S.I. Hospital, Kamala Nagar Main road, Gruhalakshmi Layout 2nd Stage, Bovi Palya, Gelayara Balaga, Mico Layout, G. D. Naidu Halli, West of chord road, Mahalakshmi Layout, ESCON- Opp. SIT road, B. N. E. S. College, BELL Apartment, Sandal Soap Factory, Yeshvanthpura Industrial Area, Toyoto Show room, Esteem Classic Apartment, Lumos Apartment, Devarabisanahalli, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, HP Digital, C K Nagar, Singasandra, Kasavanahalli, AECS A Block will also suffer power cuts.

Other areas include Hongasandra, Huskur, Ozone Teck park, Kudlu, Mico Bosch, Electronic City, Muneshwara Layout, Balaji L/O, Doddanagamangala, Chikka Thougur, Parappana Agrahara, Robert Bosch Automation India Pvt Ltd, Purvankara Apartment, Bellandur, Brenton Road, Shobha pearl, ICICI bank, Embassy heights, Abharan jewells, Herban life, RMZ, Ashok nagar, Garudamall, Air Force Hosp., Domlur, Austin Town, Vivek nagar, Trinity Church, Vijay bank, Hotel Taj, Victoria layout, Museum Road, Albert street, King street, Museum cross road, Lavelle road, St. Mark road, Y. G. Palya, KSRP, ITC hotel, Richmond road, Vannerpet, Life Style, M. G. Road, Hayes Road, Convent Road, S. L. Apartment, Richmond Town, Najappa circle, Stain garden, Richmond Park, Longford Road, Braight street, Foodworld road, Johnson market, BWSSB water supply, Longford road, Ashoknagar, Shopper's stop, Markam road, Brigade road, Commerce college, Richmond circle, Vittal Malya road, Siddaiah road, Wood street, Castle street, Neelasandra, Anepalya, Kammanahalli main road, HRBR 1st Block, Hennur, K. Channasnadra, Horamavu, Babusabpalya, ADMC, D J Halli, AFNHB, Baldwin School, Pillareddy nagar, Doctor's Layout, OMBR layout, Canopy Apartment, Lingarajpuram, V. R Doddi surrounding villages, Achhalu and Honniganahalli surrounding areas.

On Wednesday:

Melur, Jangamakote, Shidlagatta, Konadasapura, Battrahalli, Medahalli, Kanmangala, Devanahalli Taluk, Kundhana, Doddabelavangala, D. Cross Doddaballapura and local areas, Brigade Orchards Apartments, Srinagara, Hosakerehalli, Pes Engineering College, Veerbhadranagara, Bank Colony, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagara, Seetha Circle, Vidhyapeeta Circle, Pramod Layout, Muneshwara Block, Nagendra Block, Bull Temple Road, Kathriguppe, Avalahalli, Sterling Apartment, NTY Layout, Thyagarajanagara, Basavangudi, BSK 3rd Stage, Rajankunte, Marasandra Vilage, Bytha Vilage, Adivishwanthapura Village, Gatinaganahalli Village, KMF Industry.

Also, L&T Premises Byatarayanapura, Krishna Nadanagara, Mei Road surrounding area, Prasad Lab, Gowtham Nagara and surrounding areas, Rmc Yard, Swasthik Gajanana Slam and surrounding areas, Srikanteshwaranagara, Marappana Palya and surrounding areas, Jai Maruthi Nagara, Srinivasa Nagara, Sakamma Badavane, Ravi Badavane and surrounding areas, Pwd Quarters, Apmc Quarters, Rbi Quarters, Syndicate Bank Quarters, Mf Quarters, Ews Quarters, Bpmc Quarters, Corporation Quarters and surrounding areas, 4th Block Nandini Layout and surrounding areas, MEI back side industrial area, Gorguntepalya and surrounding areas, Kulinagara Slam and surrounding areas, Lakshmidevi Nagara, Doddabelavangala, D. Cross Doddaballapura will face power cuts.