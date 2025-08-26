Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

For the tech savvy persons and those with keen interest in making short videos and reels, this comes as an opportune moment to win prizes and monetary rewards. All you are required to do is to illustrate your photography and videography skills.

The reel-making contest has been launched for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a flagship scheme of Modi government which seeks to revolutionize the country's energy landscape by empowering all households in the country to generate their own electricity.

The initiative, launched by the Centre, seeks to raise public awareness and spread information about its positive impact on the country's energy potential.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has launched the contest, in collaboration with MyGov portal and has invited entries from participants on the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The participants are being encouraged to promote awareness on solar adoption through creative visual storytelling in short video formats.

The top 20 entries will receive prizes worth Rs 2,000 crores.

According to information shared by the Ministry, the participants can share their video presentation in forms of reels by September 13, 2025.

According to MyGov portal, the competition is open to all citizens of the country. The reel duration must not exceed 90 seconds i.e. one and half minutes and it may be in multiple languages including English, Hindi or any other popular regional language.

"Not more than one entry will be entertained by any individual," it said.

The reel should be uploaded on Instagram with hashtag 'mysolereel' and should be shared in public profile format. If any reel has been made using Artificial Intelligence or Automated Editing tools, it should be clearly mentioned in the reels.

Notably, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13th February 2024.

The scheme achieved a historic milestone in March this year, as more than 10 lakh homes got powered with solar panels. The transformative scheme is rapidly reshaping country's energy landscape and making solar energy accessible, more than ever to homes and households across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)