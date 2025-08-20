India to lead next wave of 5G, AI and IoT: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded India's achievements in expanding affordable broadband, revolutionising digital payments through UPI, and leveraging technology for governance, noting that these milestones have now become global case studies.

PM Modi underscored that the country is poised to lead the next wave of digital transformation in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity, setting benchmarks for the world.

Resharing a post by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Prime Minister's Office said India's progress in digital infrastructure is not only empowering citizens but also shaping the global digital economy.

"Union Minister @JM_Scindia highlights that India's progress in affordable broadband, UPI and digital governance is now a global case study. He underscores that in the next wave of 5G, AI, IoT and cybersecurity, India will lead and set benchmarks," PMO India wrote on social media platform X.

Scindia, in his post, highlighted Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) collaborations with four global technology leaders -- Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco and Nokia -- as a crucial step in preparing India's youth to command the frontiers of digital innovation.

According to Scindia, these partnerships are aligned with flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Make in India and Startup India, and are expected to position India as a global hub for telecom innovation and expertise.

At the core of this effort is BSNL's apex training institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur, which will serve as the nodal centre for rolling out advanced skilling and research programmes.

Under the collaboration, Ericsson will establish a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT, offering hands-on training supported by global best practices.

Qualcomm will provide advanced courses in 5G and AI, sponsoring training for the first 100 students and creating new employability avenues.

Cisco will extend its Networking Academy to deepen access to world-class training in networking and cybersecurity, while Nokia will set up a 5G and AI-ML Lab with joint certifications that will bolster graduates' industry readiness.

Scindia emphasised that this initiative is designed to benefit students, working professionals and public sector employees through training modules ranging from two-week intensives to 84-hour comprehensive programmes.

(With inputs from IANS)