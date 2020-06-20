In 2015, Parth Samthaan, who rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation, non-payment of dues and contant threats of ruining his acting career. He had also filed a complaint against Vikas, post which, the police had recorded his statement.

Vikas Gupta has now taken to social media to call out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma for hurting his sentiments soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. In a video, Vikas has mentioned what had happened between him and Parth.

Call Them Out - Vikas Gupta

Every person who is responsible for putting a dent in your life and isn't taking onus of it. Dont cover the dent. Don't be afraid of people seeing the dent. #Callthemout People will know you are a good driver and the dent wasn't your fault and you will be surprised they just might help get it repaired cause they will know you are trust worthy. #Callthemout face your fears , wipe your tears and do what is right. my name is #VikasGupta and have been subjected to a lot of bullying , defamation and targeted for things that is not my fault. I am starting the process of cleaning my life of lies and will accept the truth as it is without the intention of hurting others. #parthsamthaan Do what is right and Truth.

For everyone

Thankyou for every message , comment , tweet supporting this drive to clean my life. It has given me double the strength . #SpeakUp #bebrave," Vikas Gupta wrote on Instagram.

While sharing another video, Vikas wrote that Parth and Priyank have done terrible things to him but he won't shame either of them since one of them loves mud-slinging. "My coming Out - #vikasgupta

Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me.

It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better.

My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend .

I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth.

After which they can do and keep doing what they want to.

As for my mom , I love you even if you don't love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don't find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were.

I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me.

M for making me realise it's okay

And

Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday.

This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me."

Talking about the molestation allegations levelled against him by Parth several years ago, Vikas told Spotboye, "It's been three days and Parth refuses to tell people that I haven't molested him and seems is not ready to clear me of the allegations. Two people have spoken to him and he refused to speak on it. Parth refused to even tell them on a personal chat that it's not true. Now, because of this, I will have to prove it and that means what I didn't do 5 years ago and went through so much shit, goes a waste. And he not coming online, suggests to the rest of the world that I did make sexual advances on him."

It remains to be seen if Parth would come out in the open and address Vikas Gupta's concerns.