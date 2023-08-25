Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was released on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. Both films are receiving rave reviews from audiences and fans alike. While OMG 2 has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Sunny Deol's Gadar is inching towards Rs 500 crore this weekend.

Team Gadar 2 is celebrating the momentous success of the film and leaving no stone unturned to promote their film further.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament building for 3 days

With the roaring success of the film, Gadar 2 will be screened in the New Parliament building for Lok Sabha members. Yes, you heard it right.

Sakina and Tara Singh's Gadar 2 is the first film to be screened in the New Parliament building for Lok Sabha members for three days beginning today, August 25.

‘Gadar 2’ to be screened in new Parliament building for three days beginning today (August 25), for members. What an honour! pic.twitter.com/PAqcpbSWCJ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 25, 2023

While sharing the information on X, formerly Twitter, Komal Nahta, trade analyst, said, "Gadar 2 is to be screened in the New Parliament building for three days beginning today (August 25), for members. What an honour!"

ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others

What an honour for Team #gadar2 ?? pic.twitter.com/RUn0PzK024 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 25, 2023

Expressing his excitement director Anil Sharma took to the micro-blogging site "X" and said, "ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president What an honour for Team gadar 2."

Netizens react

However, netizens have varied reactions to Sunny Deol's film getting screened at the parliament building.

A user said, "The only way to make @iamsunnydeol attend Parliament."

Another said, "But why? Is Parliament a movie theatre now?"

The third one said, "By this way, the people of Gurdaspur will be able to see their MP in parliament."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. In the film, Sunny played the role of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel played the character of Sakeena. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsha Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur among many others.