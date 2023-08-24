And it's that time of the year when celebs wait with bated breath for the announcement of the most prestigious and prime awards that is National awards. On August 24, 2023, the winner of the 69th National Film Awards were announced.
For the very first time, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut were nominated for the Best Actress Award. Alia for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Kangana for Thalaivii', respectively.
Alia beats Kangana in the race and wins Best Actress award. Let's take a look at the full list
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.
Best Feature Film
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.
'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.
SS Rajamouli tweeted, "It's a SIXERRR... Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition..:) Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan Garu, Solomon Master."
Best Actress
Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Best Actor
Allu Arjun (Pushpa)
Allu Arjun got emotional after the win. Take a look
Best Supporting Actor and Actress
Pallavi Joshi, (Kashmir Files)
Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Statement from Pankaj Tripathi on his National Award Win - Best Supporting Actor for Mimi. He said, This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I'm who I am today because of him. I'm at a loss of words due to this time but I'm happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her."
Best Editor Award
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a statement said, "I'm happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy. As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I'm too happy."
Best Music Director
Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa
RRR bags three awards
Action Direction
Choreography
Special Effects
Best non-feature film
Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non-Feature film.
Best Hindi Film
"Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film
Chhello Show
Best Kannada Film
777 Charlie
Best Mishing Film
Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film
Anur
Best Bengali Film
Kalkokkho
Best Maithili Film
Samanantar
Best Marathi Film
Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film
Hom
Best Film on Social Issues
Anunaad-The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)
Best Children's Film
Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)
Best Direction
Godavari (The Holy Water)
Best Screenplay
Nayattu (The Hunt)
(Malayalam)
Best Audiography
Chavittu (Malayalam)
Best Make-up Artist
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
Best Music Direction
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
Best Lyrics
Konda Polam (Telegu)
Special Jury Award
Shershaah
National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards, which are announced annually to honour the best filmmaking talent across the country. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards "aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance."