And it's that time of the year when celebs wait with bated breath for the announcement of the most prestigious and prime awards that is National awards. On August 24, 2023, the winner of the 69th National Film Awards were announced.

For the very first time, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut were nominated for the Best Actress Award. Alia for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Kangana for Thalaivii', respectively.

Alia beats Kangana in the race and wins Best Actress award. Let's take a look at the full list

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

"This film is the voice of the victims of terrorism in Kashmir. I dedicate this award to victims of terrorism, especially the Kashmiri Hindus," says the film's…

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

SS Rajamouli tweeted, "It's a SIXERRR... Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition..:) Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan Garu, Solomon Master."

Congratulations @alluarjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for #Pushpa.

Best Actress

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Allu Arjun got emotional after the win. Take a look

Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi, (Kashmir Files)

The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Statement from Pankaj Tripathi on his National Award Win - Best Supporting Actor for Mimi. He said, This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I'm who I am today because of him. I'm at a loss of words due to this time but I'm happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her."

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a statement said, "I'm happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy. As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I'm too happy."

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards

Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non-feature film

Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non-Feature film.

Best Hindi Film

"Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film

Chhello Show

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film

Anur

Best Bengali Film

Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film

Hom

Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)

Best Children's Film

Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)

Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water)

Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

Best Audiography

Chavittu (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Music Direction

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

Best Lyrics

Konda Polam (Telegu)

Special Jury Award

Shershaah

National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards, which are announced annually to honour the best filmmaking talent across the country. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards "aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance."