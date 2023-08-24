Good news for fans of India as well as Pakistan, despite tension, what binds the two nation is their love for cinema and entertainment. Indians have loved and watched the television series Humsafar starring Pak stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan and Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. And now, after decades of giving the audience a dose of love and drama.

The awesome trio Fawad, Mahira and Sanam Saeed come together for the first time for a series on Netflix.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will star together in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original

As per news reports, the trio will star together in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original show 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.' The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, as reported by Variety.

The cast

The Netflix series also reunites Fawad with his 2007 show Barzakh co-star Sanam Saeed. The ensemble cast of the show includes Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil, World on Fire Season 2), Hamza Ali Abbasi (The Legend of Maula Jatt), Bilal Ashraf (Superstar), Maya Ali (Parey Hut Love), Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se), Hania Aamir (Parde Mein Rehne Do), Khushaal Khan (Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri), Nadia Jamil (Jo Bichar Gaye), Omair Rana (Pinjra) and Samina Ahmed (Ms. Marvel).

Netizens took to social media and expressed their excitement

A user mentioned, "Will watch it, Pakistani Dramas are worth watching. Shows like Tum kon Pe kya , Zindagi Gulzar hai , mere pas tum ho , suno chanda , Pyar E Afzal, ranjha ranjha krdu etc etc so many shows are so good to watch."

Another mentioned, "Wow worth it to watch PK dramas but not Indian all over acting."

The show will be shot in Pakistan, UK and Italy among other places. Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be released on Netflix in Italy, the UK and Pakistan.