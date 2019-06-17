The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, June 17, with the passage of the Union Budget and key legislation such as triple talaq as the government's prime agenda.
The budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The interim budget was announced ahead of the elections in February.
Ahead of the session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on Sunday to seek support on the smooth running of parliament. He called the meeting "fruitful" in a tweet later.
"We had a fruitful all-party meeting, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people's aspirations," PM Modi tweeted after the all-party meeting," he said.
PM Modi has also invited presidents of all parties who have representatives in either house on June 19. The meeting is meant to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue, the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is expected to be held this year.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26. The oath ceremony for new lawmakers, the election of the Speaker and the motion of thanks on the President's address are likely to take up the first few days.
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took oath in Sanskrit
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at Parliament
"It's a great institution which has shaped country's past, present & future. I'm entering it with lot of gratitude for people who've elected me&also with sense of idealism to ensure Bharat Mata reaches pinnacle of glory which it's destined to do," Tejasvi Surya said after arriving at the parliament to take oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Smriti Irani takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes oath as a Lok Sabha MP
BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken oath as a Lok Sabha MP
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as a Lok Sabha MP
Members elected to the 17th Lok Sabha
Secretary General has laid on the Table a list containing the names of members elected to the 17th Lok Sabha as submitted by the Election Commission of India (EC).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.
The 17th Lok Sabha has convened for the first time
The Lok Sabha has observed silence for a short while to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting.
Composition of the 17th Lok Sabha
First time MPs: 300 out of the 542 MPs have been elected to the Lower House of the first time.
A total of 197 MPs, who were in the 16th Lok Sabha, have been re-elected.
397 out of the 542 MPs come from national parties.
The remaining MPs are from state parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from Tamil Nadu and the Yuvajana Sramika Raithu Congress Party (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh.
Today in Lok Sabha
Oath of affirmation: Members to take oath or sign the affirmation, sign their roll as members and take their seats in the house.
Request all the parties to support the decisions - PM Modi
"After several decades, a govt has won absolute majority for the second term. People have given us the chance to serve the country again. I request all the parties to support the decisions that are in favour of people," PM Modi said.
PM Modi addresses media before commencement of the session
Virendra Kumar takes oath as the Protem Speaker
BJP MP Virendra Kumar took oath as the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha at Rashtrapati Bhawan.