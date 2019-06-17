Live

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, June 17, with the passage of the Union Budget and key legislation such as triple talaq as the government's prime agenda.

The budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The interim budget was announced ahead of the elections in February.

Ahead of the session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on Sunday to seek support on the smooth running of parliament. He called the meeting "fruitful" in a tweet later.

"We had a fruitful all-party meeting, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people's aspirations," PM Modi tweeted after the all-party meeting," he said.

PM Modi has also invited presidents of all parties who have representatives in either house on June 19. The meeting is meant to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue, the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is expected to be held this year.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26. The oath ceremony for new lawmakers, the election of the Speaker and the motion of thanks on the President's address are likely to take up the first few days.

