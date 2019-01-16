Late pop star Michael Jackson's daughter Paris reportedly entered a mental health facility on January 15 to seek help for depression and anxiety. In a report by People Magazine, a source close to the 20-year-old has revealed that "after a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health."

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her," the source added.

Paris has been open and communicative about her struggles. She had previously attempted to take her own life at just 15.

Talking to Rolling Stones about the same, Paris had said, "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she told the magazine.

In the attempt that brought her to the hospital, Paris shockingly took 20 Motrin tablets and slashed her wrist. "I was crazy," she explained. "I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

Paris eventually sought help through a residential therapy program after the 2013 suicide attempt.

It was only two years ago that the young Jackson made her Vogue debut. In the accompanying interview, she talks about being a role model to young girls and the causes she's passionate about.

But one thing she refuses to talk about is her family and her dad, the late Michael Jackson. "Sorry, I don't do family questions," she told the magazine when asked about the Jackson dynasty.

It was later reported by Radar Online that older brother Prince wasn't happy with Paris' Rolling Stone interview where she claimed she was sexually assaulted and that her father was murdered.

"Prince was very upset about it," a source told the publication. "He feels Paris sold him out to become more famous. He and [younger brother] Blanket wish she would have cleared it by them first."