Parineeti Chopra often, while conversing in interviews or fan meets, fondly remembers her childhood. She has always been very candid while addressing questions that are also extremely personal, including details about her when she was growing up in Ambala and the hardships she and her family had to endure back in the day. She recently opened up about how, when she was a child, her father could not afford to buy her a cake for her birthdays and would often make up for it by getting her Indian sweets like rasgulla or rasmalai.

In an interview with Mashable Middle East, the actress shared very intimate details from her childhood and, while doing so, mentioned that while growing up, her parents gave her a 'lovely mindset,' owing to which she can adjust to anything. She admitted that when she was growing up, they did not have a lot financially, and as a child, she had seen how much her parents had to struggle back in the day.

Parineeti said, "I have seen struggle of my parents where they used to not have money for a birthday cake for me and my dad used to go to the market and buy one piece of rasgulla, just a piece not a kilo, one piece of rasgulla or rasmalai and we used to cut that rasmalai like a birthday cake."

However, netizens were a little shocked when what she said next went viral on social media. After she mentioned how her parents did not have much while she was growing up, Parineeti or Pari, as she is lovingly referred to, stated that she and her siblings would fly to Kenya every year for their summer vacations, and they would do so in business class.

She said her grandparents were "affluent" and lived in Kenya, and it was them who paid for her and her two brothers to fly business class internationally. Pari mentioned, "My grandparents, who used to live in Kenya, they were very affluent. So I used to go from Ambala, where we had almost nothing, and I used to go and live this luxurious life for 2 months every year because I used to go for my summer vacations."

The actress summed it up succinctly by talking about how it is because of these diverse experiences that she and her siblings can easily make friends and adjust anywhere.

In terms of work, Parineeti was last seen in the critically acclaimed 'Amar Singh Chamkila, ' directed by Imtiaz Ali, which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.