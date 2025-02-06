There is a lot of hype around the wedding of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka has flown down from the United States of America to be a part of the festivities. Netizens are absolutely obsessed with how well the Chopra family is curating all the events and celebrating the gala family affair. However, amidst all the fun and frolic, fans were upset to notice that Parineeti Chopra, who is Priyanka and Siddharth's cousin, is giving the wedding a miss. Speculations started surfacing as to why the actress would miss such an important event.

Parineeti's Instagram is proof that she is currently keeping busy with shooting for a film. The actress has been posting BTS pictures from the shoot. However, it was a quote card that the actress shared that caused a bit of a stir on social media. The cryptic post made fans and followers wonder if she was trying to indicate that she is no longer close to the family.

The quote card that Parineeti shared said, "We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be."

It should be noted that while people are speculating quite a bit because of what she has shared and are trying to understand if she is indirectly hinting at a family feud, that might not be the case at all. Parineeti is extremely active on Instagram and likes to share snippets of her life with her fans and followers. Not just that, she often shares motivational quotes and viral quote cards as well.

Parineeti and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, might be missing from the wedding festivities, but the actress's parents are attending along with the other cousin, ex-Big Boss contestant Manara Chopra.

Priyanka too has been keeping extremely busy but is still in attendance, and fans are loving all the wedding special looks that she is dishing out from the events. Her husband, Nick Jonas, too, has still not been spotted at the wedding, but his parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, are in India to celebrate the joyous occasion.